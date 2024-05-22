Mountain Dew's new campaign honours debutant cricketers' bravery

Speaking on the campaign, Akankshaa Dalal, category head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said, “During the on-going cricketing season, seeing superfans encouraging the newcomers to overcome fear with courage was a powerful reminder of what we as Mountain Dew stand for. It was truly humbling to see consumers repurposing the brand's tagline of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai, reinstating that our message resonates deeply with them, and this inspired us to create a campaign that celebrates the courage and determination of debutant cricketers. This new campaign is dedicated to superfans and the newcomers of this season. The fans for cheering on the ones who need their support more than anyone else; and the newcomers to whom we acknowledge that first time fear can be overwhelming. We hope this digital campaign and film will connect with our consumers across the country and shower their love and support on these trailblazers during the ongoing cricket season.”