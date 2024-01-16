MrBeast takes on Elon Musk's X to test ad revenue waters

The content creator re-uploaded his recent video titled "$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!" on the microblogging site.
Popular content creator Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has ventured into Elon Musk's platform, X, to test the waters of ad revenue. The 25-year-old, famous for his philanthropy and extravagant challenges, uploaded a video titled "$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!" on the microblogging site over the weekend.
Musk pointed out the move with a dedicated post that reads, “First MrBeast video posted directly on 𝕏!”. The video has amassed more than 27 million views so far, and nearly 150K likes so far.
Expressing his curiosity about the potential earnings from ad revenue on X, MrBeast seems to be challenging his own statement from a few days ago when he mentioned that compensation from Twitter "wouldn't fund a fraction" of his videos. This move follows Elon Musk's personal invitation to MrBeast to post content on X, a platform that has struggled to attract creators due to perceived limitations in its creator economy.
MrBeast, whose long-format videos predominantly find a home on YouTube, has amassed significant wealth, with reports indicating an astonishing $82 million in earnings in 2023 alone. In the previous year, he secured $54 million, with $32 million attributed to ad revenue, according to Forbes.
While MrBeast navigates various social media channels, the decision to test the X platform suggests a potential shift in his content-sharing strategy. Many creators had initially avoided migrating to X due to concerns about its subpar creator economy. However, MrBeast's willingness to explore the platform, especially at Musk's request, hints at a possible shift in dynamics.
As the video gains traction on X, the online community eagerly awaits the outcome of this experiment, which could have implications for the future landscape of content creation and ad revenue on Elon Musk's platform.