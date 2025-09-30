MS Dhoni features in Eurogrip’s campaign on tubeless tyre innovations

Eurogrip Tyres has launched a new campaign highlighting its patented tubeless tyre technology through two brand films featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni. The campaign will run throughout the year with on-ground activations.

All Eurogrip tyres are developed at its technology centres in Milan, Italy, and Madurai, India, designed to meet the needs of modern motorcycle riders.

Among its six signature technologies, TwinShield Technology provides a dual-layer tyre design — a hard compound for durability on rough terrain and a soft compound for riding comfort and puncture repair. TreadSmart Technology uses unique tread patterns that maintain grip even after thousands of kilometres.

The new ad films feature Dhoni in humour-led stories, endorsing the tyres’ features and everyday benefits.

T K Ravi, chief operating officer, TVS Srichakra said: “Our products are designed with technology that is truly world-class. Particularly in the tubeless segment, we have the widest and best-in-category range of tyres with signature technologies.



"Our campaign brings this alive, and MS Dhoni perfectly complements our commitment to deliver innovative tyre solutions for new age riders. His stature and strength reflect what Eurogrip stands for.”

Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solutions said: “When a brand has such a strong product promise, our job becomes that much easier. With this campaign, we wanted to bring alive the peace of mind that Eurogrip Tyres gives its customers, whether it’s the ease of saying ‘No Problem’ or the confidence of ‘Bahut Time Hai’.



"What makes it even more special is the way we’ve portrayed MS Dhoni, not as the legendary cricketer everyone knows, but as a relatable, everyday rider. That shift makes the brand’s promise feel even more real and accessible.”

The films were launched on September 29 across TV and digital platforms, supported by retail and social media activations.