MS Dhoni leads in Asian Footwears’ new festive ‘Go Chase’ film

Asian Footwears has rolled out a high-energy festive campaign featuring cricketer M.S. Dhoni (MSD). Conceptualised with a youthful, style-first lens, the campaign positions Asian as a go-to brand for consumers driven by ambition, energy, and individuality.
Coinciding with the festive season, Dhoni launched Asian’s latest signature and premium sneaker collection, featuring models like Hyper Cushion, PowerKick, Wonder Walk, Mojo, and Quantum 2.0, designed in-house at the brand’s BIS-certified footwear testing and design lab. The collection combines durability, comfort, and contemporary design for consumers seeking a global aesthetic at accessible prices.
At the core of this campaign is a series of TVCs led by Dhoni under the theme ‘Go Chase’, starting with the film ‘The Engine’, which will debut across TV, OTT, digital, print, and OOH platforms. The narrative ties together Dhoni’s legendary calm yet relentless approach on the field and his passion for bikes — symbolising Asian’s message of chasing energy and purpose with style and resilience.
Rajinder Jindal, chairman, Asian Footwears, said: “Asian has always stood for putting high-energy design and fashion within everyone’s reach. With this ‘Go Chase’ campaign, we want to celebrate not just sneakers, but the spirit of chasing dreams that our customers live by. Partnering with MSD—who symbolises resilience, calm, and fire all at once—allowed us to tell this story authentically.”
M.S. Dhoni, brand ambassador, Asian Footwears, said: “This campaign is exciting. It’s a reminder that chasing your goals is all about mindset, and looking stylish along the way is a bonus. Asian shoes, for me, are all about comfort and endurance.”
The campaign also coincides with Asian Footwears’ announcement of a Rs 100 crore investment plan, aiming for nearly 3X retail growth within the next year.