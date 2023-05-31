mSix&Partners wins Integrated media mandate for ManipalCigna Health Insurance

The agency won the account following a rigorous multi-agency pitch.
mSix&Partners, the youngest outcome-based agency of GroupM, has been chosen to manage the integrated media and social duties for ManipalCigna Health Insurance, one of the trusted health insurance companies. The agency won the account following a rigorous multi-agency pitch and will handle all aspects of media including TV, print, radio, digital, out-of-home, and cinema from its Mumbai office.
mSix&Partners is renowned for its data and tech-driven approach, and the agency will apply this expertise to target the appropriate audience and engage them with a meaningful strategy. The agency's triple bottom line philosophy of people, planet, and profit underpins everything they do, and they will provide ManipalCigna Health Insurance with end-to-end brand solutions that enhance customer experiences.
ManipalCignaHealth Insurance is determined to increase awareness of the importance of having sufficient health insurance coverage. The pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for health insurance, and ManipalCigna is at the forefront of this initiative to promote health insurance and encourage more individuals to take the necessary steps to safeguard their health and well-being.
In response to the win, Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, managing partner, mSix&Partners India, expressed his excitement and said, "We are looking forward to collaborating with ManipalCigna Health Insurance to foster business success through our customized, multi-disciplinary teams at mSix&Partners. This partnership enables us to go further, faster for our clients and provide start-to-end brand solutions that improve customer experiences."
Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, As a health insurance expert, at ManipalCigna our mission is to provide our customers with easy and lifetime access to quality healthcare by offering innovative and customer-centric health insurance solutions. With mSix&Partners data and tech-driven approach, combined with our expertise in providing the right health insurance product to the right customer segment, will enable us to engage with our target audience more effectively through right media channels, and further build our brand awareness. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to delivering outstanding results together”.