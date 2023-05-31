mSix&Partners wins Integrated media mandate for ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, As a health insurance expert, at ManipalCigna our mission is to provide our customers with easy and lifetime access to quality healthcare by offering innovative and customer-centric health insurance solutions. With mSix&Partners data and tech-driven approach, combined with our expertise in providing the right health insurance product to the right customer segment, will enable us to engage with our target audience more effectively through right media channels, and further build our brand awareness. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to delivering outstanding results together”.