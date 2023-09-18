Mullen Lintas scores the creative account of Reliance Retail’s Yousta

The agency will manage the account from its Mumbai office.
Mullen Lintas, after a multi-agency pitch, has won the creative mandate of Yousta, a youth-focused fashion brand from Reliance Retail.
The agency, as per a press release, will focus on a digital-first approach to create strategies that intend to amplify the brand’s mission of making high-fashion accessible to the youth.
Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are delighted to have won the mandate for Yousta. Fast Fashion is a booming category that is seeing many disruptions and innovations in terms of products and formats.”
“Using Mullen Lintas’ ‘Challenger Thinking’ framework we were able to craft a sharp brand strategy and a compelling narrative for Yousta, which we’re confident would make the desired impact for the brand. We look forward to partnering Yousta and making it one of the most preferred fashion destinations in the country,” he continued.
Reliance Retail launched Yousta in August 2023 with a store in Hyderabad and has plans to rapidly expand across the country, and establish an online presence on Ajio and JioMart too.