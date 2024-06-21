Muthoot Finance unveils two films for the Bharosa India Ka campaign, ft. Madhuri Dixit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Muthoot Finance, India's gold loan NBFC has launched two ad films as part of its ‘Bharosa India Ka’ brand campaign featuring brand ambassador Madhuri Dixit.
The campaign, a testament to Muthoot Finance's legacy in the financial services sector, is an acknowledgment of the trust and preference shown by its customers. It also serves as an expression of gratitude towards the millions who have made Muthoot Finance their first choice for financial solutions.
The films reinforce Muthoot Finance’s position in the financial services sector. The first ad film focuses on removing doubt from decision-making and the second film delves into the emotional significance of gold as a generational asset.
Speaking about the new campaign, Alexander George Muthoot, joint MD, The Muthoot Group, expressed, "Our 'Bharosa India Ka' campaign goes beyond showcasing our diverse range of services; it highlights the assurance that comes with each offering. This unwavering trust, built over decades, drives us to innovate and enhance our customer service continually. The universality of our message conveyed by Madhuri Dixit, as the face of our campaign, embodies how we've become an integral part of our customers' lives, enabling them to make confident financial decisions. It also reflects our commitment to delivering reliable financial services and underscores our dedication to empowering customers and communities alike. Backed by the company's expansive network of over 6,000 branches and daily service to more than 2.5 lakh customers nationwide, Bharosa India Ka campaign celebrates Muthoot Finance’s recognition as India's No.1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 8 consecutive years, as per TRA's Brand Trust Report.”
Abhinav Iyer, senior general manager - marketing and strategy, The Muthoot Group, added, "Our aim with these ad films is to acknowledge and assure our customers of the trust that they have reposed in us over centuries. The ad films, with Madhuri Dixit bringing her characteristic grace and appeal, drive the message that at Muthoot Finance, trust isn't just promised - it's delivered. Bharosa India Ka brings together a brand film and a product film – both interestingly conveying why Muthoot Finance gold loan is undoubtedly the most trusted choice of India.”