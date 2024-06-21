Muthoot Finance unveils two films for the Bharosa India Ka campaign, ft. Madhuri Dixit

Speaking about the new campaign, Alexander George Muthoot, joint MD, The Muthoot Group, expressed, "Our 'Bharosa India Ka' campaign goes beyond showcasing our diverse range of services; it highlights the assurance that comes with each offering. This unwavering trust, built over decades, drives us to innovate and enhance our customer service continually. The universality of our message conveyed by Madhuri Dixit, as the face of our campaign, embodies how we've become an integral part of our customers' lives, enabling them to make confident financial decisions. It also reflects our commitment to delivering reliable financial services and underscores our dedication to empowering customers and communities alike. Backed by the company's expansive network of over 6,000 branches and daily service to more than 2.5 lakh customers nationwide, Bharosa India Ka campaign celebrates Muthoot Finance’s recognition as India's No.1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 8 consecutive years, as per TRA's Brand Trust Report.”