Muthoot Pappachan Group onboards Shah Rukh Khan as new brand ambassador

Thomas John Muthoot, chairman of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Shah Rukh Khan joining the team. "It's a significant milestone for us," he said. "Shah Rukh doesn't just bring his star power—he also embodies the humility and self-made success that align with our core values." He continued, "Shah Rukh Khan’s journey mirrors our commitment to making services accessible at various touchpoints across our companies, reinforcing our mission to empower the common man across the nation. His life story perfectly illustrates the power of dreaming big and realizing those dreams."