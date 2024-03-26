My11Circle's IPL campaign features larger-than-life personas of Saurav Ganguly & Shubman Gill

Commenting on the campaign, Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer, Games24x7, said, “This IPL season marks a significant milestone for us, as My11Circle proudly stands as the official partner of one of the grandest cricketing extravaganzas in the world. Leveraging our official partnership with IPL, title sponsorship of Lucknow Super Giants, and strategic collaborations with partners like JioCinema, and fan engagement activities, our campaign celebrates the tournament and offers various engagement avenues for our fans. We are confident that this campaign will resonate with cricket enthusiasts nationwide, fostering a sense of excitement and anticipation around every match and every win."