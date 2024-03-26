My11Circle's IPL campaign features larger-than-life personas of Saurav Ganguly & Shubman Gill

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Games24x7, a user-centric, scientific, and innovative online skill-gaming platform, is geared up to amplify the excitement of IPL 2024 with a new campaign launched by its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle. The campaign titled My11Circle pe ek crore toh bas shuruwaat hai, socho..kitni badi baat hai!, promises to spark curiosity and elevate the thrill for users, making the largest celebrated cricket tournament IPL more engaging for them.
Hinting at a monumental first prize that exceeds Rs 1 crore, the campaign invites cricket fans to delve deeper into the performances of their selected players, enriching their connection with the sport and enhancing their experience.
Building on the larger-than-life personas of My11Circle's brand ambassadors with cricket sensations such as Saurav Ganguly, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, alongside recent additions Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the campaign encapsulates the excitement that defines the spirit of cricket.
My11Circle is IPL’s official partner and the title sponsor for Lucknow Super Giants, further solidifying its role in enhancing experiences for its users and elevating the cricketing extravaganza to new heights.
The campaign will be launched across various platforms, including television via Star Sports, OTT through Jio Cinema, and various social media channels. Further, My11Circle, has also partnered with JioCinema as the presenting sponsor of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, facilitating optimal consumer connectivity throughout the IPL 2024.
Commenting on the campaign, Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer, Games24x7, said, “This IPL season marks a significant milestone for us, as My11Circle proudly stands as the official partner of one of the grandest cricketing extravaganzas in the world. Leveraging our official partnership with IPL, title sponsorship of Lucknow Super Giants, and strategic collaborations with partners like JioCinema, and fan engagement activities, our campaign celebrates the tournament and offers various engagement avenues for our fans. We are confident that this campaign will resonate with cricket enthusiasts nationwide, fostering a sense of excitement and anticipation around every match and every win."
Through a series of films, the cricket stars line-up of My11Circle’s ambassadors will take centre stage in larger-than-life characters and a narrative of grandeur, echoing the sentiment that 'My11Circle pe ek crore toh bas shuruwaat hai, socho..kitni badi baat hai!'. Each film depicts a story that transcends the mere concept of winning a monumental prize of one crore on My11Circle, leaving viewers with a lingering curiosity and a sense of anticipation for what lies beyond.