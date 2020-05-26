Myntra ads assure customers that ordering, deliveries are safe in lockdown

One of the restrictions of the national lockdown was that in the first two phases, e-commerce companies were not allowed to deliver goods. In the third phase of the lockdown, the restrictions were eased and e-commerce companies were allowed to deliver essential goods (such as soap, handwash, sanitisers, groceries, and so on). For the likes of Amazon and Flipkart that specialise in delivering a wide range of items, it meant delivery restriction in a few categories. For others, like Nykaa and Myntra (that have more specialised 'niche' products), it meant a reorientation of the items they delivered - with emphasis on essential (healthy) goods. These include personal hygiene and grooming essentials like razors, wellness essentials like vitamins and supplements, and work from home essentials such as jogger pants and pyjamas.