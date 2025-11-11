Myntra FWD’s Glitchez drops bold campaign celebrating Gen Z culture

Myntra FWD’s youth-focused brand, Glitchez, has launched its debut campaign with a reimagined take on Ritviz’s hit track Udd Gaye. The film captures the bold, expressive, and fluid spirit of Indian Gen Z, celebrating their relationship with fashion, culture, and individuality.

Blending vibrant visuals with rhythmic choreography, the campaign presents a modern remix of Indian identity through global fashion influences and digital aesthetics. The film mirrors how young India experiences fashion — as an act of expression and self-definition rather than conformity.

Aditya Vaidya, senior director and lead, Revenue and Growth, FWD by Myntra, said: “Glitchez on Myntra FWD is here to make trend-led fashion democratic and accessible for everyone. Gen Z does not just wear fashion; they remix it and make it their own. This campaign reflects the energy of a generation that is rewriting the rules, with Udd Gaye as the perfect track to capture that feeling of freedom and self-expression.”

With this launch, Glitchez positions itself as a brand that not only responds to cultural shifts but actively shapes them - merging global inspiration with Indian creativity.