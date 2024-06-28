Myntra Home appoints Masaba Gupta as its ambassador; launches the 'Curated by Masaba' campaign

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Ira Gupta, chief creative officer, Toaster India, said, "We felt that the ‘Home Decor' category needed fresh storytelling and when it was for Myntra, it had to be fashionable too. Featuring Masaba as the brand ambassador, we’ve created super fun films where the creative take is 'curated home decor products & themes so good, you’ll be tempted to lie about it' - both films showcasing the width of inspiring themes and unique products one can choose from on Myntra Home."