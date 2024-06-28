Myntra Home appoints Masaba Gupta as its ambassador; launches the 'Curated by Masaba' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights Myntra's unique and trendy selection, aiming to refresh every corner of the house and let homes speak for themselves.
Myntra collaborates with Masaba Gupta - the acclaimed fashion designer, beauty entrepreneur and actor as the brand ambassador for Myntra Home. In this role, she will bring her creative vision to the platform, curating an inspiration-driving home selection that caters to trend-first customers who are building homes that best reflect their personalities. As part of this association, she will also be seen in the 'Curated by Masaba' campaign that shines a spotlight on Myntra's premium home selection.
Masaba Gupta is a formidable creative force, who has proven her prowess by resonating with diverse demographics through her distinctive aesthetics and design sensibilities across fashion and beauty. Now, she brings her signature quirk and creative brilliance to Myntra Home. This association aligns with Myntra’s vision towards strengthening the category as the one-stop destination for inspiration-led ‘home’ shopping.
Myntra Home’s portfolio includes home furnishing, art & decor pieces, lamps & lighting, kitchen & dining, bath, and bed linen and appliances from brands including M&S Homes, H&M Homes, India Circus, My Trident, Urban Space, Elementary, D’Decor and Nestasia.
Since recently intensifying its focus on the home category, Myntra has expanded its offerings, boasting a catalog of over 4 lakhs styles from more than 1500+ domestic and global brands. Myntra ensures ease of discovery of home products by presenting consumers with a streamlined interface that simplifies their shopping experience via the Myntra app.
Like fashion, home decor is a natural extension of one’s distinct taste. Focused on design and aesthetics, the curated collection on Myntra aims to transform homes into chic havens of comfort by offering mood-boosting, theme-based decor inspirations, also reflected in the premium catalog imagery. For example, the ‘Cozy Bedroom’ selection features ceramic diffusers, minimalist lamps, and neutral-shaded furnishings. Similarly, the ‘Lovely Living Room’ offers tropical cushions, ceramic planters, textured ottomans and woven hangings.
The ‘Curated by Masaba’ campaign will showcase the ‘Myntra Home’ selection. It emphasises the core proposition of top-notch design aesthetics, enabling customers to discover handpicked products and brands to elevate their homes.
The ad film stars Masaba Gupta, as well as Kusha Kapila, showcasing curated home and living looks and products as the focal point. Set against the backdrop of a lively party, Kusha Kapila, the hostess, revels in the admiration her meticulously curated home decor receives from guests. She improvises her responses to suggest that her decor is personally sourced from exclusive crafts worldwide.
However, Masaba Gupta appears in the scene, knowing the truth about the home decor Kusha is happily showing off is from Myntra’s extensive home selection. Playfully pointing to a small vase, she questions Kusha about that purchase, prompting Kusha to awkwardly admit it's from Myntra before hastily excusing herself mid-conversation. The campaign thus puts the spotlights on Myntra’s handpicked, unique and trendy home selection to refresh every corner of the house and let the homes do the talking.
Speaking on the association, Masaba Gupta, said, “Home is where we freely express ourselves, adorned with our roots, beliefs, and culture. Becoming the brand ambassador for Myntra's Home Category is about transforming home decor into a bold statement of self-expression. For me, this collaboration is an opportunity to merge the intimate journey of home-making with inspiring aesthetics.”
Speaking on the association with Masaba Gupta, Sunder Balasubramanian - CMO, Myntra, said, “We are delighted to welcome the creative force, Masaba Gupta, as the brand ambassador for Myntra Home. Home is an important part of one's lifestyle and hence the category expansion fits well into Myntra's commitment of democratising fashion and lifestyle. Masaba’s distinctive design acumen is well-known globally, and we are thrilled to bring her keen sense of aesthetics by way of her curated collections, themes and looks, to inspire our customers.”
Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Ira Gupta, chief creative officer, Toaster India, said, "We felt that the ‘Home Decor' category needed fresh storytelling and when it was for Myntra, it had to be fashionable too. Featuring Masaba as the brand ambassador, we’ve created super fun films where the creative take is 'curated home decor products & themes so good, you’ll be tempted to lie about it' - both films showcasing the width of inspiring themes and unique products one can choose from on Myntra Home."
Creative Credits:
Agency: Toaster
Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Toaster India: Ira G
Managing Director, Toaster India: Bhawika Chhabra
Chief Strategy Officer: Mohini Varma
Head of Design: Anshul Nagpal
Creative: Abhishek Deshwal, Nikhil A Mhaisne, Ananya Banga & Priya Ranjan Kumar
Account Management: Yashi Vikram, Karishma Begani & Shivesh Ahuja
Production House: Bubblewrap Entertainment
Executive Producer: Ketaki Guhagarkar Surve
Producer: Amol Vaingankar
Director: Divij Kulkarni
DOP: Tapan Basu