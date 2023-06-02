Myntra leverages plain old laundry pages to promote EORS 2023

The brand partnered with UClean and turned their laundry pages into customer touch-points to promote EORS 2023
E-commerce brand Myntra and Talented came up with a unique and interesting way to promote Myntra’s EORS sale. Instead of promoting new clothes, Myntra chose to interact with the customers through their old clothes, that too in their own houses.
Here’s how:
The brand tied up with laundry chain UClean and turned the good old laundry-sheets into customer touch-points. The laundry sheets were used to promote Myntra’s EORS sale and prompted people to buy newer clothes with newer styles.
Adding to this, the brand plans to continue this campaign while showcasing exclusive promo codes that people can redeem with the newest clothes from Myntra in exchange of their older clothes.
The campaign that has been executed by ‘Talented Agency’ is being appreciated across social media. The brand has also tied up with a number of twitter influencers/pages to promote the campaign.