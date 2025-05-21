Myntra takes a wild ride, pleading with Gen Z to ditch sketchy websites

Myntra’s latest campaign for FWD, its platform that targets Gen Z consumers, has released a new series of ads. Called 'Herd se Hatke', the campaign encourages young consumers to embrace individuality by standing out from the crowd.

It also briefly talks about the drawbacks of shopping from sketchy websites and apps.

Executed by Tilt Brand Solutions, the series of ads uses a bold visual concept, featuring people wearing animal masks or CGI-rendered animal features such as lion manes, deer antlers, and hippo hands. This symbolises the concept of the "herd mentality".

It cheekily calls out the risks of shopping from dubious platforms. Given that Gen Z are not afraid to experiment, they are also increasingly becoming an easy target for dubious platforms that claim to sell quality products but are often cheated.

Myntra FWD’s new campaign nudges consumers toward safer, quality-driven options like Myntra FWD.

Recently we have seen animals being featured as the protagonists of several brand ads.

Interestingly, this trend of animal-themed advertising is catching on. Brands such as CashKaro, Kellogg’s, and Indigo Paints have recently featured animals as central characters in their campaigns, suggesting a broader cultural moment.

The campaign pitches Myntra’s FWD vertical as the ideal platform for Gen Z shoppers who are looking for quality products at lower prices. Myntra’s FWD is designed as an immersive, Gen Z-focused fashion ecosystem, offering a vast range of trendy, affordable styles from global and Indian brands.

Several e-commerce platforms are now targeting Gen Z specifically, given their purchasing impulse. While Myntra has FWD, Ajio has Ajiogram, and Amazon has 'serve', catering to Gen Z needs.

According to the brand, FWD has been a major driver in Myntra’s Gen Z strategy, helping nearly double its Gen Z customer base from over 8 million in mid-2023 to 16 million by 2024. The platform, which is built into the Myntra app, focuses on seamless trend-spotting-to-shopping features and a vast assortment of over 500 brands.