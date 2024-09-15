Myntra teases BFF sale with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kiara Advani

The centerpiece of the campaign consists of two advertisement films, both revolving around the concept of acclaimed director Karan Johar having two body doubles. In the first advert, Kiara Advani finds herself in a bewildering situation as she's approached by multiple versions of Johar. Initially taken aback, Advani assumes the director's apparent self-obsession has reached new heights. However, Johar swiftly clarifies that he is, in fact, 'fashion obsessed', explaining that the impending Myntra sale necessitates additional versions of himself to shop more efficiently.