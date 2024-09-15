Myntra teases BFF sale with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kiara Advani

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Big Fashion Festival (BFF) will go live on September 26. The brand is betting on celeb power to drive awareness.
Indian fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has launched a new campaign to promote its upcoming Big Fashion Festival sale. The campaign features a series of advertisements starring Bollywood luminaries Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Ranbir Kapoor, cleverly showcasing the brand's 'triple discount' proposition.
The centerpiece of the campaign consists of two advertisement films, both revolving around the concept of acclaimed director Karan Johar having two body doubles. In the first advert, Kiara Advani finds herself in a bewildering situation as she's approached by multiple versions of Johar. Initially taken aback, Advani assumes the director's apparent self-obsession has reached new heights. However, Johar swiftly clarifies that he is, in fact, 'fashion obsessed', explaining that the impending Myntra sale necessitates additional versions of himself to shop more efficiently.
The second advertisement features Ranbir Kapoor on a film set, where he's perplexed by Johar's unusual directing method involving body doubles to shout 'action'. Once again, Johar elucidates that this peculiar arrangement is in preparation for Myntra's grand sale event.
Prior to these main advertisements, Myntra piqued audience interest with a teaser film. This intriguing prelude depicted Karan Johar auditioning for an undisclosed role, subtly setting the stage for the reveal of his 'trifecta' in the subsequent adverts.
To further build anticipation, Myntra released a 22-second spot titled 'The Power of 3', featuring all three celebrities. This tantalising glimpse served as a precursor to the full-fledged campaign, effectively whetting viewers' appetites for the forthcoming advertisement films.
The campaign's creative approach plays on Karan Johar's larger-than-life persona, using humour and star power to convey Myntra's attractive discount offer. By presenting Johar in triplicate, the advertisements visually reinforce the 'triple discount' concept in a memorable and entertaining manner.
Myntra's Big Fashion Festival is set to commence on 26 September, promising fashion enthusiasts across India an opportunity to indulge in a shopping extravaganza.