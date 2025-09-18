Myntra’s festive ad has Ranbir Kapoor and co yearning to flaunt their fashion

Myntra has just launched a new ad film touting ‘3X Discount’ during its upcoming Big Fashion Festival sale. The ad film features Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Triptii Dimri, among others, who apparently can’t stop flaunting their fashion choices.

The ad, created by the creative agency Tilt Brand Solutions, opens to a simple premise: Managers of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Triptii Dimri are having a meltdown over the number of events they have to participate in, just so their celebs can have avenues to show off their clothes.

Kapoor is seen at a random woman’s retirement party, not for farewell, but for a fashion statement. Johar, on the other hand, is busy crashing pet birthday parties to take his pouting selfies, and Dimri is seen crashing random reels on the internet to show off her Lehnga.

The common enemy of the three managers? Myntra, with its ‘3X Discounts’.

The one-minute and 37-second ad film then shows another set of instances where the celebs are going out of their way to make their fashion choices known.

Kapoor is seen hijacking comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth’s (also known as Kullu) stand-up set, with his own poorly timed joke; while Johar has seemingly duped film critic Rajeev Masand into seeing his ‘latest picture’, which, as it turns out, is just a series of his own portraits in various outfits.

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival sale starts from September 20. With three days to go, the brand is carrying on its tradition of yearly high impact, celeb-led ad campaigns to build awareness around the festive sale.