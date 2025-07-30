Myntra's latest ad films tackle fashion FOMO and fake designer blues

Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has rolled out two additional advertisement films as part of its ongoing 'It's You 2.0' campaign, bringing the total count to five films that chronicle the peculiar relationship between clothing choices and human psychology.

The latest additions to the campaign tackle rather different sartorial anxieties. The first film presents the tale of a mother caught in the throes of what might charitably be called 'delivery envy', watching her younger neighbour receive a seemingly endless parade of Myntra packages containing everything from denim to cosmetics. Whilst juggling household responsibilities and budget constraints, she finds herself in the uncomfortable position of coveting her neighbour's fashion haul.

The narrative takes a predictable yet relatable turn when the mother discovers that she, too, can partake in the online shopping festivities without requiring a second mortgage. The film rather deftly captures the modern phenomenon of FOMO (fear of missing out), particularly as it applies to the constant stream of fashion purchases that populate our social media feeds and, apparently, our doorsteps.

The second new film ventures into nightlife territory, following a young man whose evening out takes an unfortunate turn when a club bouncer takes exception to his 'duplicate' attire. The scenario, whilst perhaps a tad dramatic for most British clubgoers, nonetheless speaks to genuine anxieties about authenticity in fashion choices, particularly relevant in an era where counterfeit goods have become increasingly sophisticated.

These two films join the original trio that launched the 'It's You 2.0' campaign several weeks ago, conceptualised and created by Tilt Brand Solutions. The initial films explored equally relatable scenarios: a young man from Indore who had lost faith in online shopping after purchasing fake sneakers, a woman rediscovering her personal style during a liberating trip to Goa, and a group of tech entrepreneurs in Jhansi who discovered that dressing the part could indeed help them secure investor backing.

The campaign's strength lies in its geographic diversity, featuring stories from both metropolitan centres and smaller cities across India. Rather than focusing solely on aspirational luxury, the narratives acknowledge the practical realities of budget-conscious shopping and the universal desire for authentic products.