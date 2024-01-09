Myntra's new film celebrates Pongal with curated festive collection

The campaign film 'Palich Palich Pongal' is created by Cactus Productions.
Myntra has announced its new festive campaign, Palich Palich Pongal to elevate Pongal celebrations with Myntra’s fashion, targeting people celebrating the festival, including those from the Tamil Nadu market.
The campaign’s tagline Palich Palich Pongal, translating to ‘Bright and Glamorous Pongal’ in Tamil, captures the spirit of the festival’s focus on everything vibrant, shiny and new. The campaign serves as a tribute to the festival for every family, placing fashion at the heart of elevating these cherished moments through Myntra’s Pongal collection.
The ad film unfolds in a quintessential Tamil household pulsating with festive energy as preparations for Pongal are in full swing. Each family member, adorned in finest vibrant attire, adds a touch of grace to the celebration.
The film captures the resplendent display of sarees, kurtas, veshtis, and ethnic wear, showcasing the rich variety of options available across brands for the occasion. Set against the backdrop of lively Tamil beats, the ad film encapsulates the essence of the festival, where style meets tradition in a perfect symphony.
The ‘Pongal Store’, live on the app, brings together a curated festive selection of more than four lakh styles from 1800 brands including Pothys, The Chennai Silks, Soch, Unnati Silks, Taneira and Kalamandir. The orders will be delivered within three days.
The festive campaign features social media activations and promotions by more than 50 Tamil-TG focused creators. It is expected to reach more than 30 million people, with the ad film being presented to audiences on digital channels like Facebook and Google.
Vijay Sharma- senior director, brand marketing, Myntra, said, "The campaign brings to fore how Myntra fashion is an integral part of our customers’ key occasion moments. During Pongal, one of the biggest festivals of the region, Myntra’s widespread offerings from brands native to this region along with many others promise to double the festive delight for the shoppers.”