Myntra's 'Trend IRL' campaign ft. Kiara Advani, showcases its range of women's ethnic and western wear

The scene cuts to the last encounters where these women sport trendy fashionable outfits, drawing Kiara's attention away from her phone to notice them for the first time and complimenting them and acknowledging their stylish evolution. As Kiara captivates them each day in a variety of trends - from elevated co-ords to bardot tops - her fashion journey inspires those around her to step up their style game. With each "Fab" and "Uff" moment, Myntra's Trend IRL campaign comes to life, showcasing the power of real-life trendsetters and the endless stream of fresh trends waiting to be discovered on Myntra’s TrendNXT page.