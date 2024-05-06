Myntra's 'Trend IRL' campaign ft. Kiara Advani, showcases its range of women's ethnic and western wear

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign shows Kiara's dedication to the platform's ethos, embodying the 'trending in real life' trend.
Myntra, one of the fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce destinations, has announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Trend IRL (In Real life)’, featuring Indian actress Kiara Advani.
The campaign celebrates the real-life trendsetters, who with their trending fashion from Myntra inspires others around them to be more fashionable, enabling them to ‘Trend in Real Life’, and solidifies the brand's position as the ultimate destination for the latest trends. As part of the campaign, Kiara features in two films, showcasing the wide range of trends across women’s ethnic and western wear available on the platform.
Over the years, Myntra has strengthened the platform to offer trends to the fashion-forward consumers. Myntra’s TrendNxt, an initiative designed to redefine how customers engage with fashion trends, brings several exciting in-app experiences aimed at enhancing trend discovery.
With a dedicated bottom navigation on the app leading to the TrendNxt landing page, users can dive into editorials, listicles, and featured trends and enjoy a personalised experience. The platform refreshes new trends every week, currently offering 50,000+ trending styles to customers to always be at their trendiest best.
Kiara's continued association with Myntra, as the platform’s brand ambassador, stems from her embodiment of the brand's ethos and her status as a fashion trendsetter. With her fashion sense that serves as inspiration to many, she aligns with the campaign's core message of empowering everyone to 'trend in real life.’
The campaign features a series of films spotlighting various trends, from ruffle dresses to corpcore in western wear, and from ready-to-wear sarees to summer sharara sets in ethnic wear, reinforcing Myntra's position as one of the trendsetting leaders.
The ‘Trend IRL’ campaign is a celebration of individuals who inspire and influence others through their unique and on-trend fashion choices. These fashion choices are enabled through Myntra, where new trends are added every week to raise the fashion quotient. With Kiara Advani as the face of the campaign, Myntra showcases two captivating films—one highlighting western wear trends and the other showcasing ethnic wear trends.
Through this campaign, Myntra emphasises its role as the go-to platform for discovering fresh trends from the world of fashion. It also encapsulates Myntra's mission to democratise fashion and elevate the nation's fashion quotient. By spotlighting real-life trendsetters, the campaign aims to convey that true fashion statements are made in everyday life.
In Myntra's latest ad films starring Kiara Advani, fashion takes center stage with a playful twist! From captivating coffee shop encounters to elevator escapades, Kiara steals the show with her trendy style.
Both the films showcase Kiara’s series of encounters with two women at an outdoor coffee shop as well as the elevator lobby, spanning several days. Kiara's trendy western wear and ethnic wear attire respectively captivates these women, as their interest in Kiara’s fashion intensifies with each encounter. As their curiosity builds through the film, the penny drops when the women find a way to sneak a peek at what Kiara's attention has been captured by on her phone through the film- catching a glimpse of the latest trends on Myntra!
The scene cuts to the last encounters where these women sport trendy fashionable outfits, drawing Kiara's attention away from her phone to notice them for the first time and complimenting them and acknowledging their stylish evolution. As Kiara captivates them each day in a variety of trends - from elevated co-ords to bardot tops - her fashion journey inspires those around her to step up their style game. With each "Fab" and "Uff" moment, Myntra's Trend IRL campaign comes to life, showcasing the power of real-life trendsetters and the endless stream of fresh trends waiting to be discovered on Myntra’s TrendNXT page.
Creative Credits:
Agency - Tilt Brand Solutions
Director - Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy
Cinematographer - Manu Anand
Photographer - Prasad Naik
Production House - Corcoise Films
Speaking on the campaign, Vijay Sharma, senior director - Myntra, said, "With our 'Trend IRL' campaign, we're not just showcasing fashion; we're celebrating individuality and the power of real-life trendsetters. In today's dynamic fashion landscape, trends aren't just about what's on the runway; they're about how people express themselves in their everyday lives. By spotlighting Kiara Advani and our diverse range of styles, we're highlighting Myntra's commitment to empowering everyone to explore and embrace their unique sense of style and be the trendsetters they've always wanted to be, right here, in real life."
Speaking on the campaign, Kiara Advani said, “Embracing fashion as a means of self-expression, I'm genuinely excited about this campaign. Being at one’s fashionable best shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for a select few, and it’s absolutely rewarding to be a part of the efforts towards making trends accessible to all.”
Myntra is implementing a holistic marketing approach, as customers across the nation will get to see the film on digital and social platforms.