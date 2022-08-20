Mystic Monk have reserved the creative mandate of Expo Inn Hotel

The agency founded by Anil Manan has bagged the 360-degree communication for the New Hotel Expo Inn.
IEML(the largest convention and Exhibition center in India in Greater Noida) has awarded the complete mandate of creating Brand identity and complete 360-degree communication for their New Hotel Expo Inn to Mystic Monks. This hotel aims to cater to business and leisure clientele and will be a space for the people visiting exhibitions in Greater Noida.
Expressing his views on the win, Anil Manan, founder and chief creative Monk, says "It is an honor to be associated with a project where creativity is welcomed with open arms. It is an opportunity for us to build this brand and create exciting communications while showcasing our flair. Furthermore, this win has come as a cherry on the cake as Mystic Monks has just started its operations in the US market as well."
Mystic Monks is a 3 year-young agency which was founded by Manan - who has a career which spans over 30 years. He has helped build many brands during his time in the industry. Manan has worked with J. Walter Thompson, FCB Ulka in Delhi and McCann for 26 years before taking the plunge and quitting his job to start his own company. Apart from India Mystic Monk provides creative solutions for many overseas clients ranging from Kenya, South Africa, Canada and now US markets.