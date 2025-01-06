Naezy & Swiggy Instamart help you hit your New Year goals in 10 minutes

Swiggy Instamart marks the New Year with a new digital ad starring rapper Naved Shaikh a.k.a Naezy. The campaign uses a rap to highlight common struggles with New Year’s resolutions and positions Swiggy Instamart's 10-minute deliveries as a solution for quick needs.

The ad highlights how Swiggy Instamart delivers essentials like gym gear, diet items, hydration products, and snacks to help you stay on track with your goals.

Naezy gained recognition through his music videos, film debut, and the 2019 movie Gully Boy. He was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 and finished as the runner-up. Naezy is known for his rap style and has become a well-known figure in India’s music scene.

Before this, Swiggy marked New Year's Eve by handing its X (formerly Twitter) accounts for Swiggy Food and Swiggy Instamart to writer and internet personality Vishal Dayama. Armed with the account passwords, Dayama shared order trends in his trademark witty and unfiltered style.