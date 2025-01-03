When Swiggy said 'take control of our socials’ to Vishal Dayama on NYE

In an unconventional start to 2025, Swiggy decided to spice up its New Year's Eve marketing by quite literally giving away the keys to its social media kingdom. The food delivery giant handed over its X (formerly Twitter) account (for both Swiggy Food and Swiggy Instamart) passwords to writer and internet personality Vishal Dayama, who proceeded to report the platform's order trends with his signature wit and absolutely no filter.

For the uninitiated, Dayama is no ordinary social media maven. A former senior writer at the pioneering comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB), he has carved out a niche for himself as a writer, director, and brand consultant.

Currently based in Bengaluru, Dayama's creative fingerprints can be found on campaigns for heavyweight brands such as Netflix, Cred, Hotstar, and, ironically enough, Swiggy itself. Oh, and Dayama is also the founder of the advertising agency Braindad.

The handover began with Dayama posting from his personal account, leading many to assume it was just another of his characteristic jests.

"Guys, the founder has given me the password to Swiggy's accounts. Their social media manager and other employees are now scared. Do we get needle and thread on Instamart?" he wrote in Hindi, followed by a retweet from Swiggy's official account confirming that yes, this was actually happening, complete with an offer to sponsor ten orders.

sahi mein de diya hai password mazak bhi nahi kar raha. dekh lo proof. kisi ko kuch order karna hai toh batao? agle dus order meri taraf se. pic.twitter.com/pUl1CX1d8K — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2024

What followed was a delightful stream of posts as Dayama shared order trends with all the enthusiasm of a friend sharing gossip over chai. The entire night of New Year's Eve, he kept the social media abuzz with consistent posts on Swiggy's handles, reading out some fascinating buying trends on the special night.

The posts weren't just giving out statistics on the number of orders for the night but were also accompanied by Dayama's personal commentary on whatever stood out.

For instance, Dayama couldn't resist commenting on a particularly controversial order—someone requesting Calcutta biryani without potatoes, suggesting they might as well have ordered Lucknow biryani instead.

kisi ne calcutta biryani mangwayi hai aur instructions mein daala hai no aloo. bhai fir lucknow biryani mangwata na. — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2024

The burgeoning burger orders (116,099 and counting at the time) didn't escape his notice either, as he questioned the apparent lack of culinary imagination among customers.

ye sab log burger hi kyu kha rahe hain, abhi tak 116099 burger orders hogaye hai, tum logo ko kuch aur khane ka idea nahi aata kya?? — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2024

By the way, many other brands joined in on the fun as well, with some notable ones including McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, and even UpStox.

@Swiggy tumhare office mein sabki ankhein gayi hai khul, aagale do mahine hum rahenge housefull!

🥗🥗🥗🥗🥗🥗#SaladGoals #SquadGoals 😉😆 — Subway India (@SubwayIndia) December 31, 2024

Zor zor se sabko yeh bhi bata do ki humaare har order pe ek McVeggie free hai 🙏 — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) December 31, 2024

While it's become something of a tradition for food delivery platforms to share their order statistics during peak periods like New Year's Eve, Swiggy's approach marks a refreshing departure from the usual corporate data dumps. Instead of clinical infographics and carefully crafted press releases, the brand opted for raw, unfiltered commentary that felt more like a stand-up comedy set than a marketing exercise.

Finally, after bidding everyone a joyful new year, Dayama called it a night with the last post as he walked out of the Swiggy office.

security bhai ne bola nikal jao ab, humare bhi happy new year scenes hai pic.twitter.com/sZk1UxRUW3 — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2024

As marketing stunts go, this one seems to have delivered just what was ordered—a perfect blend of data and drama, served with a generous helping of humour. And the numbers speak for themselves. A lot of these tweets accumulated tens of thousands of likes on the social media platform.