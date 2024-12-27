Netflix's NFL Christmas doubleheader draws 65 million viewers in the US

Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader set new benchmarks for streaming viewership. The Kansas City Chiefs’ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers drew an average audience of 24.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched streamed game at the time. However, the record was surpassed later that day when the Baltimore Ravens faced the Houston Texans, with 24.3 million viewers tuning in. All four teams are set to compete in the NFL postseason, which kicks off on January 11.

The second game of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader, featuring the Ravens and Texans, saw viewership peak at over 27 million during Beyoncé’s halftime show. Netflix reported a combined unduplicated audience of 65 million viewers across both games. Additionally, the Ravens-Texans matchup drew an average of 5.1 million viewers aged 18-34, making it the most-watched NFL game on Christmas Day since at least 2001.

Netflix mentioned in its press release that its Christmas Day games dominated global social conversation. #BeyonceBowl rocketed to the #1 worldwide trend on X immediately as her performance kicked off — replacing #Christmas itself. Following her performance, Netflix occupied 10 of the top 12 trending topics on X in the US. #NFLonNetflix also trended around the world, reaching a peak of #2 in Australia, #3 in the UK and Germany, #5 in Brazil and France, #6 in the US.

"Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer. "We're thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let's please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey.”

Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution said, “We’re thrilled with our first Christmas Gameday on Netflix with NFL games being streamed to a global audience,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. “Fans in all 50 states and over 200 countries around the world watched some of the league’s brightest stars along with a dazzling performance by Beyoncé in a historic day for the NFL.”

This year marked the first of a three-season partnership with Netflix to broadcast NFL games on Christmas Day. Last month, Netflix live-streamed a boxing match featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The event attracted over 108 million viewers worldwide, including 65 million households, with 38 million based in the U.S.