Naukri.com preaches proactiveness over excuses in a new campaign

The career portal’s in-house team has made the two ads.
There are job seekers and job seekers. This is about the latter. This is about the ones who go and get what they want, while the former look at their success and credit it to random factors.
Naukri.com wants you to become the latter in its new campaign.
The campaign draws attention to two distinct archetypes in a white-collar professional landscape: do(-ers), who actively construct their career paths, and wait(-ers), who often attribute the success of do(-ers) to extrinsic factors like luck, favouritism, or good looks.
Sumeet Singh, CMO at Naukri.com, said, “Our latest brand campaign emphasizes that career progression is driven by proactive planning and execution. Through this campaign, Naukri.com seeks to inspire job seekers to take charge of their professional journey and make their career dreams a reality”.
The campaign will roll out across multiple platforms as part of a comprehensive 360-degree media activation plan, including YouTube, OTT platforms, social media, radio ads, influencer activation, Out of Home advertising, and cinema advertising.