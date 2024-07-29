Navigating talent management: How Dharma Cornerstone is embracing diverse growth opportunities

Gauri adds that according to the media landscape today, the lines between celebrities and influencers are blurred, but there is still a difference in terms of what they bring to the table for brands. “If you are looking at hardcore target selling, or if you really need numbers to come back, or if you need penetration across segments, then it's an established actor that you should look at. However, if you are looking at tactical influencing or trend-setting, then it should be an influencer.”