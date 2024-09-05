Navneet Education launches #Tr.ForTeachers campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of the ‘Tr. For Teachers’ campaign, the brand seeks to emphasise the need to acknowledge and honour teachers.
Navneet Education (NEL) continues its tradition of honouring educators with the third year of its ‘#Tr.ForTeachers’ campaign. This Teacher’s Day, NEL has released a digital video highlighting teachers' role in shaping the future while advocating for their recognition with the title "Tr."
The ‘#Tr.ForTeachers’ initiative by Navneet Education seeks to give teachers a professional title, such as doctors (Dr.), captains (Capt.), or judges (Justice). Teachers work hard to shape young minds with minimal recognition or reward, making teaching a highly valuable profession.
The newly released digital video shows a scene in a classroom. After a day of instructing her students, a teacher is approached by a set of parents. The teacher, anticipating the usual discussion about their child, is taken aback when the parents reveal that they are not there to discuss their child’s academic performance but rather to express their gratitude. The parents acknowledge the teacher’s crucial role in shaping their child’s future and present her with a thoughtful gift—a nameplate titled "Tr." before her name. This gesture symbolises the respect and recognition that teachers deserve.
Devish Gala, head of branding at Navneet Education, expressed the campaign's significance, “We at Navneet believe that schooling creates the foundation of education, and teachers are the ultimate guiding force in a student’s journey. A teacher’s job is one of the most difficult, yet it doesn’t always receive the recognition it deserves. #Tr.ForTeachers is our way of paying tribute to the spirit of teachers and saluting their noble profession.”
Shishir Kapre, Group ECD, FCB Interface, “The film is a poignant tribute to the unsung heroes of our society. It captures the essence of a teacher's dedication, their unwavering belief in their students, and the profound impact they have on shaping young minds. Our intent was simple, to make people realise that teachers are not just educators, but mentors, confidantes, and catalysts for change. And it’s high time we should help the teachers to get ‘TR’. As a title before their names.”