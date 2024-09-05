Navneet Education launches #Tr.ForTeachers campaign

The newly released digital video shows a scene in a classroom. After a day of instructing her students, a teacher is approached by a set of parents. The teacher, anticipating the usual discussion about their child, is taken aback when the parents reveal that they are not there to discuss their child’s academic performance but rather to express their gratitude. The parents acknowledge the teacher’s crucial role in shaping their child’s future and present her with a thoughtful gift—a nameplate titled "Tr." before her name. This gesture symbolises the respect and recognition that teachers deserve.