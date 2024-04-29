Navratna teams up with Kapil Sharma and his gang for its summer campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new ad features the cast of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' introducing Navratna Oil as “Thandak Ka Badshah, Raahat Ka Raja”.
Navratna, the ayurvedic cool oil brand from the house of Emami throws up a laughter challenge this summer as Kapil Sharma comes on board the brand along with his eccentric family members Kiku Sharda, Gaurav Gera and Sumona Chakravarti.
In a series of new TV ads and digital content, Navratna Oil introduces a burst of cool comic relief with the irrepressible Kapil Sharma and his band of quirky accomplices. Together, they tackle the everyday chaos and challenges encountered by common man as they present Navratna Oil as “Thandak Ka Badshah, Raahat Ka Raja”. A two-minute champi (head massage) with Navratna Oil offers relief and relaxation leaving one “thanda thanda cool cool”.
Commenting on the endorsement association, Harsha V. Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami, said, “We are delighted to onboard Kapil Sharma and his quirky team for our brand Navratna Ayurvedic Oil. Humour is well known for being a stress buster and Kapil’s brand of humour has been doing just that for over a decade across demographics. The pairing of Kapil Sharma & team with Navratna, which is India’s #1 cool oil that provides relief from daily stress to its millions of consumers, is one of the best fitments that a brand can envisage. To appeal to our evolving target audience, we strongly feel that this new approach of delivering the brand message will work effectively for us.”
Kapil Sharma, the comedian, actor, singer and anchor said on this occasion, “Navratna Ayurvedic Oil provides effective relief from headache and stress related issues arising from daily life challenges. My team and I also attempt to use humour as a powerful tool towards stress relief by offering a much-needed escape from life’s trials and tribulations. There is a natural synergy in what both of us are trying to deliver, thereby offering a perfect fitment for our collaboration. I am pleased to be associated with World’s No 1 Cool Oil Navratna. This summer, together we will make every Indian - Thanda Thanda Cool Cool!”
Noted director, screenwriter and producer Shujaat Saudagar has directed the new Navratna Ayurvedic Oil campaign.
Navratna is available in various pack sizes and price points ranging from 2.7 ml sachet for Rs 1 to 750 ml SKU for Rs 590. Superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and sporting celebrities like Sourav Ganguly, have been endorsing Navratna Ayurvedic Oil over the years.