Navratna teams up with Kapil Sharma and his gang for its summer campaign

Commenting on the endorsement association, Harsha V. Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami, said, “We are delighted to onboard Kapil Sharma and his quirky team for our brand Navratna Ayurvedic Oil. Humour is well known for being a stress buster and Kapil’s brand of humour has been doing just that for over a decade across demographics. The pairing of Kapil Sharma & team with Navratna, which is India’s #1 cool oil that provides relief from daily stress to its millions of consumers, is one of the best fitments that a brand can envisage. To appeal to our evolving target audience, we strongly feel that this new approach of delivering the brand message will work effectively for us.”