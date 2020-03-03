NBA's new campaign introduces a challenge for Indian fans

India has been a top priority for the NBA for a while now, thanks to the country's humongous viewership. But, it is really hard for a sport to make a name in a demographic that follows cricket like a religion. The NBA has tried multiple campaigns in the past to increase its outreach in India's landscape. Just a few weeks ago, it launched its Dribble-a-thon challenge in Chandigarh. Since then, the campaign has expanded to other cities like Jaipur. Speaking about the campaign then, NBA India's managing director Rajesh Sethi said in a statement, “We launched Dribble-a-thon to promote basketball participation in a fun and unique way.”