Need it Now? Flipkart's Minutes ads promise quick fixes in 10 minutes

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaigns showcase four hypothetical everyday crises to underscore Flipkart Minutes' reliability and speed.
Four different crisis situations, but each having a single common solution: Flipkart Minutes coming to the rescue to avert the unthinkable. Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched a series of lighthearted ad films to promote Flipkart Minutes, its new quick-commerce service, to stand out in an already crowded space.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign features four ad films, each showcasing a humourous scenario where Flipkart Minutes saves the day by delivering products when they’re needed the most. The ads reflect Flipkart’s focus on convenience, reliability, and speed, positioning the service as a key player in India’s competitive quick-commerce market.
The first ad begins with a man preparing a romantic dinner for his partner, but disaster strikes when his pet cat leaps onto the table, sending the food tray flying and ruining the dinner date as the contents land on the partner's head. Following the mayhem, the woman quickly orders fresh ingredients and cat food from Flipkart Minutes, with the assurance that it will arrive in just 10 minutes, thus saving the day for the couple's dinner night.
The second ad centers around a father changing his baby’s diaper. While on his way to dump the diaper, he trips on a toy, sending him tumbling into his wife, who is carrying a glass of lemonade and a nearly broken flower vase. As he falls, the dirty diaper lands on his face. The chaotic moment ends with the reassurance that essential items can be delivered quickly with Flipkart Minutes.
The third ad film is set at a birthday party where a man hilariously colliding into a cake and the candles igniting his shirt, triggering a chain of disasters as he rushes across the room in a panic destroying several other party items, including a hair dryer and a Bluetooth speaker. Once again, the ad reinforces that all of these products can be ordered from Flipkart Minutes and delivered within 10 minutes.
The final ad features two sisters working on a school project involving a volcano. As one of the girls pours chemicals into the model, it erupts, causing chaos in the dining room and kitchen. Items like the grandfather’s shirt, the school uniform, and even the mixer grinder are damaged. The ad ends with the reassurance that all these items can be replaced through Flipkart Minutes in just 10 minutes.
By tapping into everyday mishaps that many can relate to, the campaign emphasises the real-world benefits of its new quick-commerce service.
With the growing demand for hyperlocal deliveries in India, Flipkart’s Minutes service, which promises delivery of everyday essentials within 10 minutes, is targeted at customers who need products on short notice.
Flipkart launched the service in August 2024, joining the quick-commerce race alongside Zomato’s Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket’s BB Now. The service was initially rolled out in Bengaluru's tech and residential hotspots, including HSR Layout, Gunjur, Bellandur, and Kadubeesanahalli.
According to a report from Entrackr, after its debut in Bengaluru, Flipkart Minutes is now available for users in Gurugram and several other parts of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). Currently, the service covers areas like Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Sector 40, The Millennium City Centre (Sector 29), and Golf Course Road (Sector 54) in Gurugram. Users in other areas of Delhi and the NCR region have also been notified about the availability of the service.
Flipkart already provides scheduled delivery services, competing with Amazon Fresh and BigBasket. While BigBasket is shifting entirely to quick deliveries, Amazon is expected to join the quick-commerce market early next year.
Quick-commerce services in India are becoming more competitive. Redseer Strategy Consultants, a strategy advisory firm, predicts that the market will grow to around $6 billion by the 2025 financial year, with an expected growth rate of 75-85% in that year alone.