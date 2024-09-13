Need it Now? Flipkart's Minutes ads promise quick fixes in 10 minutes

According to a report from Entrackr, after its debut in Bengaluru, Flipkart Minutes is now available for users in Gurugram and several other parts of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). Currently, the service covers areas like Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Sector 40, The Millennium City Centre (Sector 29), and Golf Course Road (Sector 54) in Gurugram. Users in other areas of Delhi and the NCR region have also been notified about the availability of the service.