Nestlé takes a dig at Kellogg’s Corn Flakes in TOI print ad

The leading food and drink MNC has introduced a new offering, called ‘Gold Crunchy Corn & Oat Flakes’, that claims to be a better alternative than regular corn flakes.
In a recent front page ad in The Times of India (TOI), leading food and drink brand Nestlé India takes a dig at its competitor Kellogg's for being just ‘corn flakes’, while introducing its new product in the breakfast segment.
Nestlé’s new offering, ‘Gold Crunchy Corn & Oat Flakes’, claims to have ‘immuno-nutrients’ and ‘whole grains’. As per the brand, this makes it a healthier alternative to the regular corn flakes that most people have as their breakfast.
The ad copy mentions, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Then why settle for corn flakes. Start your day with the goodness of Nestlé Gold Crunchy Corn & Oat Flakes and we bet you will never go back.”
Earlier, Bengaluru-based MTR Foods was also seen taking a similar route, calling on its city-based rival brand iD Fresh Food. Idli and dosa need different batters, said MTR Foods in a print ad, while iD Fresh Food is known for its ‘2-in-1’ idli dosa batter.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.