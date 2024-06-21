Nestle India's new campaign encourages individuals to embrace their journey with Munch

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign serves as a reminder of the rewards that come from staying true to oneself and pursuing one's dreams.
In a world where criticism and doubt sometimes weigh down creativity and ambition, Nestle Munch has unveiled its Utha MUNCH, Dikha Crunch campaign, encouraging individuals to embrace their unique qualities and confidently pursue their passions.
Commenting on the campaign, Rupali Rattan, director, Confectionery Business, Nestle India said, “Through this campaign, we want MUNCH to be an ally in crunching all the noise from the doubters and not letting anyone stop you from being your authentic self. We are hopeful that the crunch of MUNCH will emerge as a formidable force, emboldening the teens of today to rise above the noise and triumph against all odds."
Jaibeer Ahmad, managing partner, North VML, further added, "Through relatable narratives and seamless storytelling, set in the young and vibrant Indian towns, we have showcased how Munch's crunch is a rallying cry for teenagers to embrace their individuality and keep moving forward with an unwavering winning attitude."
The campaign includes a series of digital films released across North and South India.