Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirm Heeramandi's season 2

The grand event was held at Carter Road, Mumbai, with a flash mob of 100 dancers dancing to a medley of songs from the series.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on May 1. Within the first week of its launch, it swiftly climbed Netflix's Top 10 TV (Non-English) list in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series globally. The series has been reigning in the number one spot in the India Top 10 list since its launch. The show continues to have a resounding cultural impact, with fans creating reels and posts inspired by Mallikajaan and Fareedan’s dialogues, Bibbojaan’s walk of seduction, soulful musical renditions of “Sakal Ban” and “Ek Baar Dekh Leejiye,” and stunning costume recreations.
With the overwhelming fan love for season one, Netflix India is delighted to announce that the series will return for season two.
At Carter Road, Mumbai, a dazzling flash mob of 100 dancers adorned in sparkling anarkalis (a traditional Indian gown) and ghungroos (anklets) danced to a medley of songs from the series in a breathtaking celebration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. As the audience joined in singing along, the dancers delivered the exciting news about season two.
Previously, Netflix announced the launch date of Heeramandi with 1,000 drone spectacle.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali expresses his gratitude for the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, saying, “I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2!"
Monika Shergill, vice-president content, Netflix India, adds, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to life. Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series — making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon — has been hugely energising and it thrills me to share that we will be back with Season 2.”