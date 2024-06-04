Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirm Heeramandi's season 2

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on May 1. Within the first week of its launch, it swiftly climbed Netflix's Top 10 TV (Non-English) list in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series globally. The series has been reigning in the number one spot in the India Top 10 list since its launch. The show continues to have a resounding cultural impact, with fans creating reels and posts inspired by Mallikajaan and Fareedan’s dialogues, Bibbojaan’s walk of seduction, soulful musical renditions of “Sakal Ban” and “Ek Baar Dekh Leejiye,” and stunning costume recreations.