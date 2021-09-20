Netflix discloses The Professor’s plan for Mumbai

Netflix India’s idea behind the campaign was to fuel the fandom for Money Heist and get in new viewers for the show.
afaqs! recently reported about Netflix India’s partnership with the Maharashtra government, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help distribute one lakh masks across Mumbai.
Netflix India has now released an ad film titled, ‘The Professor's Plan for Mumbai’ showcasing how the task of distributing masks in the big city was accomplished. The film opens by showing how people have become careless when it comes to wearing masks. Most of them can be seen not even carrying a mask in public and others not wearing masks properly.
Conceptualised by The Glitch, the campaign is aimed to drive awareness about the importance of wearing masks at all times.
The Professor says that the Dali mask has become a “symbol throughout the world” and “has inspired a lot of people.” The ad film is set on the drum tunes of the title track of Money Heist ‘Bella Ciao’ and conveys the message “It is not over yet, keep your masks on.”
Earlier, speaking to afaqs! about this campaign, Varun Anchan, associate vice president- content strategy & business, Flux@The Glitch mentioned that the message was mainly directed towards the people but it also served as a reminder for the fans of Money Heist that the fight isn’t over.
Netflix India’s idea behind the campaign was to fuel the fandom for Money Heist and get in new viewers for the show.
BMC and Maharashtra Government made sure that all the permissions were in place for seamless execution of the plan and helped to maintain the Covid safety measures to ensure that the event was safe for Mumbaikars to participate.
