Netflix drops SRK birthday bomb, 'Jawan' extended cut released worldwide

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday, Netflix has dropped the extended version of ‘Jawan’ in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
Fans of SRK are in for a surprise as Jawan is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Jawan, a Red Chillies Entertainment movie directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023.
Netflix has released a humorous ad starring SRK as Azad Rathore from Jawan along with his girl gang. In the ad, SRK amusingly calls Netflix, threatening them to release Jawan on his birthday instead of the initially scheduled weekend launch. Following a banter-filled exchange, Netflix eventually accedes to the early release request. The ad concludes with SRK announcing, “A gift for you on my birthday, watch Jawan streaming on Netflix.”
Commenting on the birthday release, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I'm absolutely thrilled that Jawan is now streaming worldwide on Netflix, in its uncut, extended version! Jawan’s journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal and I can't wait for fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families. Here's to our labour of love leaving its mark across the globe and to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema!”
The movie stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances.