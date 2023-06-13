Netflix flies ‘The Archies’ banner over The Gateway of India

While the banner was digital, the film will drop on Netflix shortly.
Netflix’s highly-anticipated film ‘The Archies’, has started unveiling its promotional content ahead of its release. Netflix India and Archies Netflix have just shared a Reel on Instagram. In the Reel, a flyer is attached to a plane that reads, “Follow @archiesoninstagram”. The ad was created using VFX (visual effects).
The caption of the Reel reads, “Riverdale ki yatra confirm ho chuki hai. Buckle up for an adventure back to the era of fun, friendship and romance. Follow @archiesnetflix and stay tuned for more.”
The Gateway of India, the symbolic landmark of Mumbai, is featured in the ad.
This is not the first time that Netflix has used The Gateway of India in one of its ads. In anticipation of ‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 1 that premiered on May 27, there was a grand celebration for its Mumbai fans, with one-of-a-kind projection mapping on the city’s beloved and iconic tourist landmark - The Gateway of India. The heritage monument was lit up with a larger than life display of popular elements from the series.
Based on the iconic comic and set in the fictional town of Riverdale, the film is generating mixed reactions online. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ is produced by Tiger Baby Films, which is co-owned by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It’s based on the popular Archie Comics franchise.
The announcement featured the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders.
The film will take us back to the 1960s. There was a lot of anticipation after the release of its first poster. It will be a commercial launch pad for ‘nepo babies’ Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan), Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan) and Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi and younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor).
While some trolled the ‘nepo babies’ in the film, others expressed how captivating the movie would be.
The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. It will offer a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships and everything related to young adults.
The film’s production wrapped up in December 2022. Netflix officially released the reveal video and poster just a day ago.