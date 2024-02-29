Netflix gets celebrities to introduce the new content slate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign #Nextonnetflixindia teases the up-and-coming shows on the streaming platform.
OTT platform Netflix is introducing its new content slate for India in a campaign that sees celebrities tease the upcoming shows and films.
In dedicated Instagram posts, the new content slate has seen a push from celebrities including Kajol, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and Sanjay Kapoor. All three actors are associated with Netflix for their upcoming respective shows.
In the posts, the actors are seen addressing the camera and asking ‘What’s Next?’, alluding to the new releases that the platform aims to unveil. While the celebrity-driven teasers surfaced yesterday, the platform has now fully unveiled the new list content.
The lineup for Indian entertainment includes an array of dramas, thrillers, and mysteries. Leading the pack is the period drama Heeramandi by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Adding to the anticipation is a new film from Luv Ranjan titled Wild Wild Punjab and IC814: The Kandahar Attack, a thriller by director Anubhav Sinha, chronicling the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814. Meanwhile, a drama starring Bollywood icons Kajol and Kriti Sanon, titled Do Patti, is set to unravel mysteries amidst the enchanting hills of North India.
Among other original releases, Netflix also secured streaming rights to highly anticipated theatrical releases including Devara, Pushpa: The Rule, Indian 2, and Baby John.
Previously on February 7, 2024, the platform also unveiled its content slate for international audiences with the same hashtag #Nextonnetflix.