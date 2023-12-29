Netflix India Rewinds 2023: A quirky crossover of iconic memes with most watched movies and shows

Netflix's Playback 2023 features Tanmay Bhat, Genelia D’Souza, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Rani, Round2Hell and Bhupendar Yogi.
Netflix India has continued its annual recap tradition with the release of Playback 2023, a whimsical journey through the iconic moments of the year gone by.
From Bhupendra Yogi to the "Just looking like a Wow" meme trend to Genelia D’Souza joining the "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" squad, the streaming giant curated a montage of memorable scenes from popular shows and movies, evoking a sense of nostalgia among audiences.
The Netflix Playback 2023 starts with Tanmay Bhat doing his best job by reacting to another video. The creator is writing a prompt, which he does on his other YouTube channel, Overpowered.
However, this time, ChatGpt takes a backseat as Netflix respond and steals the spotlight, presenting a compilation of standout moments from its 2023 lineup.
The quirky mashup video starts with Jackie Dada delivering anda kadi patta to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Devi Vishwakumar from Never Have I Ever.
Then the Round2Hell’s squad is seen looking to get ‘rizz’ tips from the Lust Stories 2 actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Then comes the favourite scene for all the meme lovers, where Raina Naidu is driving a car with Bigg Boss OTT fame Manisha Rani, and Bhupendra Yogi riding along. Rani urges Naidu to dance to the remix of "Looking like a Wow," while Yogi nonchalantly introduces himself.
Genelia D’Souza makes us remember the iconic proposal seen in Jane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
Jackie Dada returns with his signature style, captivating the audience with his take on the "Motis-Rotis" debate, revealing his allegiance to Team Rotis with a swag-filled unbuttoning of his shirt.
In the next scene, Arjun from Guns & Gulaabs is spotted with Round2Hell’s squad when Tanmay gives a prompt ‘Missing Old R2H’.
In the end when Bhat gives a prompt to create his dream collab. Vikram Batra from Shershaah was seen with Bhat, where the creator gave him a tip to capitalise on his wedding, the same tip he has given to Aishwarya Mohanraj. The creator was also seen poking Ranveer Allahbadia’s Beer Biceps podcast.
Last year, Netflix India released “Exclusive Deleted Scenes” for its Playback 2022. The parody video gave a tribute to 2022’s most popular shows. From Stranger Things, RRR, Darlings revised with a twist, featuring quirky crossovers like Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) from Never Have I Ever and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) from Mismatched sharing the screen with Bollywood royalty and internet stars.