New York Times Square lights up with Amul’s ‘Be More Milk’ campaign

The 15-second long campaign video will run 20 times an hour or 480 times a day for four weeks.
Times Square, one of the most bustling locations in New York witnesses a daily footfall of over half a million people, making it an unparalleled hub for global advertising and marketing.
Amul’s new campaign ‘Be More Milk’ has recently been aired in Times Square on the Nasdaq MarketSite billboard.
India is the largest producer of milk in the world and with this campaign, the brand wants to increase its global outreach. Jayen Mehta, Amul’s managing director, as per Business Today, stated, "It is an opportunity to strengthen the positioning of milk on a global platform. We celebrate the values appreciated by the young generation, which are embedded in Milk. It is pure, authentic, honest, natural, comfortable, refreshing and blends in with everyone".
Brands like Flipkart, Chingari, Pepper Content, Classplus, Laxmi and PMJ Jewels have recently made debuts on Times Square mega billboards.