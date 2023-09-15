New Zealand announces ICC Cricket World Cup squad in touching video

In a viral video, the team members' number 1 fans, their families, announce the team.
The New Zealand Cricket team has unveiled its squad that will represent the nation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, albeit a little differently. It dropped a heartwarming reel featuring 'their number 1 fans'- their family members. None of the players are in the video, instead their partners, kids, parents and grandparents announced the team with the players’ cap numbers and names followed by their relation to the player.
The video features Kane Williamson's family, Trent Boult's sons, Rachin Ravindra's parents and Jimmy Neesham's grandmother among other family members of the cricketers.
The 15-member squad for next month's World Cup in India will be led by Kane Williamson. It includes several established stars who have been the backbone of the New Zealand team for years. The squad includes Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand's first match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on October 5 against England, which is also the tournament opener. The team finished as the runner-up during the 2019 World Cup at Lord's, which was won by the hosts, England.