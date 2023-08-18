News genre ad volumes in H1 2023 witnesses 6% degrowth from 2021: TAM report

Services remained the leading sector with 15% share of ad volumes followed by food and beverages with 14% share.
Ad volumes on television news channels saw a 6% degrowth in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2021, according to the latest TAM AdEx - Half Yearly Advertising Report on News Genre.
Services remained the leading sector with 15% share of ad volumes followed by food and beverages with 14% share. The top 10 sectors together added 80% share of ad volumes. Securing the 10th rank, personal accessories sector made it to the top 10 list of sectors this year, up from 11 in the last H1.
Among the top 10 categories, 'Retail Outlets- Jewellers' is the leading category with 4% share, followed by cars, spices, ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media, cement, multiple courses, toilet/ floor cleaners, two wheelers, building materials/ systems and toilet soaps. The Top 10 categories together added 27% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’23.
'Cars’ category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 91% and 175+ categories registered positive growth.
During Jan-Jun '23, ‘Hindi News’ was the leading subgenre for advertising with 19% share of ad volumes.
As per the report, Reckitt Benckiser India was the top advertiser on the news genre during Jan-Jun’23. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart and Lux Industries were the new entrants among the top 10. The other top advertisers are Hindustan Unilever, Patanjali Ayurved, Life Insurance Corp Of India, GCMMF (Gujarat Coop Milk Mkt Fed), Godrej Consumer Products, SBS Biotech, and Mahashiya Di Hatti Limited.
The Top 10 advertisers together added 22% share of Ad Volumes during Jan-Jun’23.
During Jan-June 2023, Lalithaa Jewellery was the top brand followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, PhonePe, Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala, Dr Ortho Oil & Capsule, Lizol All In 1, ITV Media Institute-VC, Lux Cozi, Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean and Action Tesa HDHRM Board.
During Jan-Jun’23, total 6.8K+ brands were present on Television.
The Top 10 Brands contributed 8% share of Television Ad Volumes and 3 out of the Top 10 brands were from ‘Reckitt Benckiser (India)’.