NEXad launches SocialSync, converts social media posts into Interactive CTV ads

NEXad by Huella Services today announced the launch of SocialSync, a category innovation that transforms any brand’s existing social media post into an interactive Connected TV (CTV) creative in under two hours.

SocialSync will help brands convert any creative already published on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or Snapchat into a full-screen, interactive CTV format without re-edits, reshoots, production loops, or new assets.

Commenting on the launch of SocialSync, Karan Khanna, Co-Founder & COO, Huella Services, said: “Brands spend weeks, sometimes months, building CTV creatives. And somewhere in that process, ideas lose momentum. We asked a simple question: Why can’t the content brands already creating become TV-ready instantly? Nexad’s SocialSync is the solution for brands and a significant creative breakthrough on CTV.”

SocialSync is designed to be simple and solves six challenges for brands: faster time-to-market, better utilisation of existing content, supporting moment-led campaigns that require speed, cross-platform amplification without recreating creatives, turning organic social content into high-impact CTV units, and transforming paid social videos into interactive TV experiences. This launch places NEXad ahead of every CTV provider in India; no other platform currently offers this capability.

“SocialSync pushes NEXad into a new space of creative intelligence, finally bridging two worlds, Social-native and CTV scale, that have always worked in silos. This is speed without compromise. Storytelling no longer has to pause because a TV asset is not ready. The hardest-working social content can now live where attention is deepest, the living room,” said Karan.

NEXad by Huella Services claims to be India’s first adtech platform that transforms passive CTV viewing into interactive brand experiences. It aims to redefine the future of advertising and has become a key touchpoint, merging the large-screen TV experience with digital targeting and measurement to reach urban households.

NEXad brings brands to life through immersive, high-impact experiences that captivate viewers and spark engagement. By seamlessly integrating programmatic DSPs and SSPs to deliver precision-targeted, data-driven campaigns, NEXad ensures a message reaches the right audiences at the right time.