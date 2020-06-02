NH1 Design’s free posters to guide us in a post lockdown workplace

The boutique design agency has created a set of free downloadable posters to help people follow appropriate Coronavirus etiquette in public.
Humans in workplaces and businesses in the post lockdown world will have to develop certain new habits to keep their health and hygiene intact. Habits like social distancing, using masks, frequently washing hands, and sanitising hands after touching surfaces, will be the new normal. We will eventually have to turn these new habits into social etiquettes - new rules for grocery shopping, transportation, eating out, being in the office, using public amenities, among many others. Boutique design agency NH1 Design has created a set of free downloadable posters to help people follow appropriate Coronavirus etiquette in public.
The posters have been created in both English and Hindi, and can also be converted/translated into other (regional) languages. They’re also customisable and allow users to embed their logos. These are primarily created for standalone shops/stores, offices, restaurants, service providers like salons, factories, educational institutions, and other public spaces.
The Gurgaon based design shop cum consultancy was founded in 2013 by Neha Tulsian, a design graduate from the London College of Communication. Tulsian has worked with global design studios while in London and was also a member of the ISTD (International Society of Typographic Designers) before returning to India. In India, she worked with Ray and Keshavan – The Brand Union and Vyas Giannetti Creative (VGC). At VGC, she played a dual role of creative director and business head, setting up their operations in Bengaluru. The agency’s current clientele includes brands from across categories and has both, startups and established business houses.
“As a design agency, we were just contemplating what could we do to contribute. It was also around the time the UN floated the open COVID-19 creative brief. I initially let go of it. But then I started seeing a lot of great entries. There were beautiful posters from various creators and some of them were top-notch creatives. We decided to create simple solutions, instead,” says Neha Tulsian, founder and creative director, NH1 Design.
Folks at NH1 sat back and thought about design solutions that the world would be needing as and when they reopen their businesses. Offices would need to put communication at their doors, etc., for their employees, factories for workers, malls for visitors, shops for customers, and schools for students.
“They wouldn’t know where to look for these creatives. We decided to make a whole set of posters, and also decided to make it free for all. The team worked day and night together over Zoom calls to pull this off in a week. We used easily editable fonts, etc., so that they can be used across businesses with ease. We didn’t want to make money out of this,” Tulsian adds.
She has, so far, received calls from big brands to local ‘kirana’ shops and salons about using the posters in their premises. They can be downloaded here.
Below are some of the use cases: