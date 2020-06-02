NH1 Design’s free posters to guide us in a post lockdown workplace

Humans in workplaces and businesses in the post lockdown world will have to develop certain new habits to keep their health and hygiene intact. Habits like social distancing, using masks, frequently washing hands, and sanitising hands after touching surfaces, will be the new normal. We will eventually have to turn these new habits into social etiquettes - new rules for grocery shopping, transportation, eating out, being in the office, using public amenities, among many others. Boutique design agency NH1 Design has created a set of free downloadable posters to help people follow appropriate Coronavirus etiquette in public.