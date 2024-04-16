NIC Ice Creams appoints Madison Media Ultra as Media AOR

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pune-based NIC Ice Cream has announced the appointment of Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World, as its official Media Agency on Record.
The agency’s Mumbai office will handle the account and will manage all aspects of the brand, which includes traditional, digital and outdoor.
Jeetendra Bhandari, founder, NIC Ice Creams, said, “Our partnership with Madison Media Ultra will help us to further grow our media and business footprint as we embark on our growth journey. This is extremely exciting news and we are looking forward to a collaborative process with the Madison team to create cool and impactful pieces of work”.
“As proud partners, we are pleased to be able to participate in the exciting growth journey of NIC Ice Creams. Together with them, me and my team are eagerly looking forward to creating ‘honestly crafted’ work”, says Jolene Fernandes Solanki, chief operating officer, Madison Media Ultra.