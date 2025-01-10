Have a hard 2025 and celebrate the Mamba: Nike's New Year wishes

Nike wants you to struggle in 2025, but not in the way you’d imagine. It wants you to face the pain that comes in the pursuit of excellence and discipline. When things get really tough, it wants you to repeat “Kobe” to yourself, an affirmation to remind you of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s mindset that took him from greatness to legend.

Advertisment

Scenes of athletes, young and old, uttering “Kobe” are featured in the 90-second-long ad, Nike’s first spot of the year. Showing Bryant’s mindset as an example to emulate is noteworthy.

One, he was noted for his fierce determination to excel in the sport, which meant pushing himself more than the others and sacrificing everything to reach a level others could only imagine. Second, his philosophy of relentless self-improvement is called ‘Mamba Mentality’ because the snake is one of the most lethal assassins on the planet; what’s better than trying to be the most lethal ball player of all time?

Nike says it is introducing the Year of the Mamba as a tweak to the Year of the Wood Snake as per the Chinese zodiac, highlighting the significant influence of basketball and Bryant in China.

The brand, on its website, said it is carrying forward Kobe’s commitment to greatness with the Year of Mamba Collection of apparel and footwear.

While not a direct extension, the Have a Hard Year ad from Nike continues its 2024 creative philosophy of seeking excellence and self-improvement through discomfort. In July 2024, the brand’s spot aimed at the Paris Olympics said: “Winning Isn’t For Everyone.”

Narrated by the unmistakable Willem Dafoe, the ad film’s monologue at first listen will remind many of a villain:

"Am I a bad person? Tell me. Am I? I'm single-minded. I'm deceptive. I'm obsessive. I'm selfish. Does that make me a bad person? Am I a bad person? Am I? I have no empathy. I don't respect you. I'm never satisfied. I have an obsession with power...I'm irrational. I have zero remorse. I have no sense of compassion. I'm delusional. I'm maniacal. You think I'm a bad person? Tell me. Tell me. Tell me. Tell me."

But it’s actually meant to describe the minds of athletes pushing everything inside them to achieve greatness.

Then in August, the brand emphasised that mere participation does not equate to winning, a spot timed to the Paralympics. “Last time I checked, winning is winning,” remarked Italian fencer and Nike athlete Beatrice Vio, starring in the ad.