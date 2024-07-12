Nikhil Kamath deemed “sh*t marketing” of Ather Energy has Anurag Kashyap showing off his mango collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It was all to tell the world the Rizta scooter now comes in Alphonso Yellow colour.
Ather Energy’s marketing team seems to have taken Nikhil Kamath’s taunt to heart because the electric scooter marker’s new ad for its Rizta variant is nearly bonkers.
How else does one pull off Anurag Kashyap boasting his love for mangoes and then see him exclaim, “The season of this Alphonso (the fruit) is over; now it’s time for this Alphonso.” The screen zooms out of him and zooms into the Rizta that is now available in the colour of Alphonso Yellow.
Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta blamed Kamath for this ad and posted on X, “Yaar @nikhilkamathcio, after your rant, @atherenergt marketing puri nikkami ho gayi hain. Ye kya bana rahi hain ab.”
Kamath, who is an investor in Ather Energy and co-founder of online brokerage Zerodha, recently said, “Ather has sh*t marketing but great product (sorry Tarun).” All this because he did not receive a discount when he purchased a scooter from Ather Energy.
To which Mehta responded on social media with the famous Pakistan fan meme.
It was in September 2023 when Kamath invested in Ather Energy. An Economic Times report said, “It isn’t clear how much Kamath would invest in Ather, but one of the persons said the transaction would be made through a secondary share sale. In a secondary share sale, existing investors sell their entire holdings to new investors, but the money doesn’t go to the company coffers.”