Nilkamal Sleep ropes in Bobby Deol to launch 'Thoughtfully Designed for You' campaign

Commenting on the collaboration, Eashan Parekh, head, Nilkamal Sleep, stated, “Our curated range of mattresses are thoughtfully designed to address the unique sleep needs of individuals, providing unparalleled comfort and support for restful nights. Bobby’s personality and lifestyle completely resonates with our brand and product philosophy and we are thrilled to collaborate with him. These 2 films give out the message in a very entertaining way while staying true to Brand tonality and Bobby’s stardom.”