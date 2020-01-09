Nirma runs into trouble with trolls over Akshay kumar ad

The whole idea of this ad was strictly based on a story line – one of warriors. The way I look at it, it's just a matter of perspective. For me, the ad talks of victory, shuns stereotypes around women, and makes a statement on how we can all take care of ourselves while having fun at the same time. About the backlash that the ad film has received, I think it is a matter of perspective. People from the North might not even know the reason behind the outrage, just like people from the South won't when it comes to characters from the North. And when we take offence in advertisements like these, are we upholding segregation? If everyone is going to take offence at everything, then we might as well go back to how advertising functioned in the 20th century.