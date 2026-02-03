No India–Pak T20 WC clash? Advertisers, broadcasters brace for ripple effects

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka, is expected to once again dominate viewing schedules across cricket-loving markets. But beyond routine match interest, there is traditionally one fixture that pulls in even non-cricket audiences – India vs Pakistan.

That high-stakes clash now faces uncertainty. Pakistan has confirmed participation in the tournament but will not take the field against India in the February 15 group-stage match scheduled in Colombo.

The Pakistan government communicated the decision via an official statement, allowing tournament participation but explicitly ruling out the India fixture.

The move has triggered concerns across cricket’s commercial ecosystem. India-Pakistan games are historically among the most watched sporting events globally.

For instance, India-Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy in February 2025 touched over 60 crore streaming viewers, underlining the scale of audience concentration and advertiser value tied to the rivalry.

The ICC has also flagged that selective participation could harm the global cricket ecosystem, given how central the fixture is to fan engagement, broadcast value, and tournament economics.

Not just brands, broadcasters have historically built large-scale campaigns around the rivalry. Since 2015 Star Sports has been promoting the India-Pakistan matches in the World Cup through the iconic Mauka Mauka campaign. In 2025, official broadcasters rolled out nostalgia-driven campaigns featuring past India-Pakistan moments to drive tournament engagement. In fact, anticipating the massive interest in the February 15 match, JioStar had already begun promoting it. It launched a campaign last week that mocked fun at the Pakistan team for losing to India seven times recently.

Ashish Bhasin, the founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group and former CEO of Asia Pacific Dentsu, says, “An India–Pakistan match would obviously have delivered exceptional viewership, so from an advertiser’s point of view, it’s an opportunity loss rather than a real setback."

"At times, though, national interest has to take precedence over commercial considerations. India today holds a very strong position in world cricket, and as long as the Indian team is performing well, overall tournament viewership remains robust," he adds.

"Interest builds as the team progresses and typically peaks around the semifinals and finals, which more or less evens out the impact. Advertisers have to factor that in and move on.”

For advertisers and broadcasters, the India–Pakistan fixture has historically been a commercial anchor.

Krishnarao Buddha, a marketing and media expert, believes that this is a clear loss for broadcasters and brands alike. “An India–Pakistan match is a global marquee event and a major revenue driver across television and OTT, and its absence is a significant commercial and excitement dampener for the tournament.”

Ashish Bhasin, founder of Bhasin consulting group; Krishnarao Buddha, a marketing and media expert

“Brands value the India-Pakistan fixture for its strong pull on audiences and sponsors alike. Broadcasters gain from elevated ad spots tied to peak interest, while tournament organisers secure meaningful returns through match rights,” says Tejas Maha, associate director – media, White Rivers Media, an integrated digital creative agency based in India.

Maha reminds us how sponsors benefit from heightened visibility across activations and broadcasts. When such a game faces uncertainty, the focus shifts to securing flexible commitments, blending guarantees with performance options.

This approach strengthens planning resilience and keeps partnerships rewarding. Forward-looking teams see these moments as chances to refine strategies that sustain value year-round.

With less than two weeks to go for the marquee clash, the standoff between cricket boards and administrators continues to dominate headlines, with potential ripple effects across media planning, sponsorship commitments, and tournament storytelling.

Maha clears how the India-Pakistan match holds a prime position in global cricket for drawing crowds and ad interest.

“Past games show standout TV and digital numbers that outshine other contests. Spot rates reflect this draw, staying well ahead of typical levels. Industry observers point to its consistent edge in both reach and returns. Teams and rights holders build plans around its reliable appeal. This positions it as a cornerstone for commercial success in the sport.”

Buddha adds, “The fallout will likely include renegotiations, with sponsors seeking compensation through free inventory or reduced outlay. The match’s cancellation also means a loss of high-value premium inventory, potentially 15–20%, that would otherwise have commanded top pricing.”

Santosh K Patra, associate dean of academics and associate professor of media, entertainment and sports business at MICA, says, “Most sophisticated advertisers now build contingency strategies—either by redistributing spends across adjacent high-viewership matches, activating digital and social amplification around the broader tournament, or shifting focus to brand-led storytelling rather than match-specific messaging.”

Beyond short-term impact, the situation reflects a structural shift in sports marketing risk planning. It signals a deeper shift in how sports sponsorship is being structured.

“Brands are increasingly aware that geopolitical and scheduling uncertainties are now part of sports media planning," says Patra.

"As a result, we will see more flexible sponsorship contracts, outcome-agnostic creatives, and performance-linked media investments rather than single-match dependency. In that sense, disruption is forcing maturity in sports advertising strategy—moving it from event betting to portfolio risk management.”

Tejas Maha, White Rivers Media; Santosh K Patra, MICA

Maha also mentions how brands redirect spending to dependable cricket slots such as league stages and playoffs when marquee events waver.

They mix TV, streaming, and digital for wider access, layering in targeted mobile and app campaigns. Emerging leagues in other sports offer fresh entry points with growing followings. Structures adapt with bonuses and phased payments to align risks and rewards. Partners collaborate closely to optimise reach and impact. This flexibility builds enduring campaign strength.

(With additional inputs from Benita Chacko)