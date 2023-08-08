No more leaky walls: Asian Paints drops 'SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme' with Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu!

Speaking about the launch and the TVC, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints said, “At Asian Paints, our utmost priority is to provide our customers with a stress-free life at home. After conducting an extensive market research, we recognized that the process of waterproofing walls can be quite challenging, often involving the risk of breakage. We proudly present Asian Paints ‘SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme’ - the future of interior waterproofing. One of the key advantages of SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme is its hassle-free and user-friendly nature. This innovative product is a brush able, one-component solution that is ready to use right out of the can, making the application process simple and efficient. Our ultimate goal is to continuously provide our customers with innovative and easy solutions that enhance their living experience”