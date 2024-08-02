Noise launches 'Made of Noise' campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Noise, a lifestyle brand, today launched its new campaign, Made of Noise, featuring brand ambassadors Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu. The campaign highlights the importance of considering outside voices to positively influence personal journeys and success. It emphasises how external feedback, whether cheers or criticism, can help shape individuals, making them stronger and more resilient.
Over the past 10 years, Noise has established itself globally by focusing on listening to one's inner voice while disregarding external noise. This approach has fueled the brand's innovation and pursuit of excellence. With the "Made of Noise" campaign, Noise is now acknowledging the importance of external voices. The campaign highlights that both internal and external influences are crucial for personal growth and achievement.
The Made of Noise campaign celebrates the idea that we are all made by the sounds that surround us—every voice, positive or negative, contributes to our development and drives us toward success.
Conceptualised in-house, the campaign spotlights its brand ambassadors, who are showcased resonating their journey with the new brand message. While they echo the belief of Listening to the Noise Within to mark their success, at the same time, they have embraced external voices of encouragement and criticism to pave their path for relentless growth and newer milestones, truly representing that they are "Made of Noise." While we often see an individual’s victory, we seldom explore the forces that shape them. Their journeys, marked by resilience and determination, mirror the spirit of millions striving for excellence.
With a powerful voiceover by Taapsee Pannu, the film showcases the ambassadors as they navigate the pressure from the outside world and how they harness it to achieve success, creating their own noise and a lasting impact in their respective fields.
Commenting on the campaign, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we’ve always believed in ‘Listening to our inner Noise.’ Over the past decade, this philosophy has driven us to innovate and lead. But as we celebrate 10 years, we also recognise that external voices play an equally important role in our growth when embraced positively. The 'Made of Noise' campaign embodies this philosophy, highlighting how every noise, whether internal or external, can drive us towards excellence. Our Noisemakers - Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu are not just ambassadors but epitomise this belief, perfectly reflecting the essence of harnessing every noise to fuel their pursuit of excellence. This campaign is a tribute to everyone who uses the world's noise to rise above and succeed.”